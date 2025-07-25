Damen Windcat
First Damen-Built Elevation Series CSOV for Windcat Completes Sea Trials

July 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Windcat Rotterdam, the first in the Elevation Series of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being built by Damen, has completed sea trials.

Windcat Rotterdam is now entering the final stages before delivery this summer.

The vessel is based on Damen’s proven CSOV design, adapted in close cooperation with its client Windcat. After more than a week of testing at sea, Damen said it validated every element of this advanced ecosystem to ensure all systems work in perfect harmony.

All six CSOVs are being built at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. The launch of the first 87-metre-long vessel took place on 12 October 2024.

Damen, Windcat, and CMB.TECH first announced their intention to develop and build a series of offshore wind farm support vessels back in 2022. After an initial contract for two ships, Windcat increased the order to six vessels, with the last contract being signed in mid-2024.

The vessel will accommodate up to 120 people on board, remaining at its offshore location to provide in-field technical and maintenance support for up to 30 days at a time, according to Damen.

The entire series of six vessels will be able to use hydrogen as a fuel, which will reduce CO2 emissions.

