Photo showing Global Tech I offshore wind farm
Back to overview

German Companies Land Global Tech I Wind Turbine Service Contracts

Business & Finance
May 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Buss Energy Group and Wind Multiplikator have won long-term service contracts for turbines at the Global Tech I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Source: Global Tech I

Wind Multiplikator will be responsible for servicing and maintenance of the 80 Areva M5000 turbines, from statutory inspections and troubleshooting to commissioning service operation vessel-based (CSOV) logistics and spare parts management.

Buss Energy Group won the contract for the repair and restoration of rotor blades.

Both contracts are scheduled to start on 1 January 2026 and are set for a ten-year duration. The maintenance on the 400 MW offshore wind farm was previously done by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The procurement procedure was launched in February 2024 with a call across Europe. Following a pre-qualification phase with numerous applicants, the process moved through multiple competitive bidding rounds.

Final selection was made based on Best and Final Offers (BAFO), evaluating according to established technical specifications, financial considerations, and qualitative criteria.

Global Tech I, which went into operation in 2015, is one of the first offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The offshore wind farm comprises 80 turbines, each with a capacity of 5 MW, located approximately 140 kilometres northwest of Emden in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles