Gennaker Smulders platform
Back to overview

First Offshore Platform for German Offshore Wind Farm Exits Smulders Hall

Project Updates
October 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first of two platforms for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, developed by Skyborn Renewables, has been moved out of the construction hall at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

OSS Darß, which was transported out of the construction hall in September, currently weighs 3,800 tonnes. The unit is 48 metres long, 25 metres wide, and 19 metres high.

The next phase of the work is the installation of the transformers.

The offshore substations are being delivered by a consortium comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, with Allseas responsible for the transportation and installation of the two substations.

The German Baltic Sea transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz is leading the development of the project’s grid connection (OST-6-1).

Related Article

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will feature 63 Siemens Gamesa 13-236 turbines, with the installation of the units scheduled to start in early 2028. The work will be carried out by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s Brave Tern jack-up vessel.

Last month, Skyborn Renewables selected the suppliers for the foundations, transition pieces, foundation installation, and inter-array cable supply and installation for the 976.5 MW project.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles