Map showing location of Kattegatt Syd offshore wind farm
Back to overview

Vattenfall Secures All Major Permits for 1.2 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden

Fixed-Bottom
July 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

All major permits are in place for the 1.2 GW Kattegat Syd offshore wind farm off the coast of Falkenberg in Sweden, according to information in Vattenfall’s latest financial report.

Map showing location of Kattegatt Syd offshore wind farm
Vattenfall

This spring, the Swedish government granted permission for the submarine cables for Kattegatt Syd, both export and inter-array, as well as detailed seabed surveys of the project site. Vattenfall has also secured the necessary network concession for the laying and operation of offshore and onshore export cables.

The construction and operation of the 1.2 GW offshore wind farm were authorised in May 2023.  

Related Article

In the fourth quarter of last year, Vattenfall carried out geophysical and geotechnical investigations within the array site and the export cable corridor, which provided the basis for detailed design of the project, selection of foundation type and appropriate installation technology for foundations and cables. 

From August to November 2025, the developer will perform archaeological investigations at the wind farm site and along the export cable route.

The company will also be carrying out surveys onshore, including a test drilling at the landfall site west of Stavder.

The 1.2 GW Kattegatt Syd project is planned to comprise 60-80 wind turbines mounted on fixed-bottom foundations.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be able to generate around 5 TWh of electricity annually once operational. Vattenfall anticipates that Kattegatt Syd will be in operation in the early 2030s.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles