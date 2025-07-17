Back to overview

ABL Lands Work on 600 MW French Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
July 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) for the installation of the grid infrastructure at France’s Dunkirk offshore wind farm.

ABL’s operation in France has been contracted to support the French transmission system operator RTE with the delivery of marine transportation and installation (T&I) activities relating to the offshore substation and subsea export cables.

The company’s scope of work includes technical reviews and approvals of project marine engineering documentation, drawings and procedures, suitability surveys of the proposed fleet, and on-site attendances to certify approval and witness the warranted operations.

As well as supporting the T&I of the offshore substation (2,200-tonne four-leg jacket and piles, and 3,250-tonne topside), ABL will support cable pull-in, laying and protection operations for two 16-kilometre-long submarine export cables.

ABL’s office in Paris, France, will lead the project.

The offshore substation will be built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique under a contract signed with RTE in December 2024.

Hellenic Cables will supply submarine and underground cables, while Asso.subsea will be responsible for the transportation, laying, and protection of the submarine cable links.

The Dunkirk offshore wind farm aims to produce up to 600 MW of renewable energy from up to 46 turbines.

Back in June 2019, the French government selected the Éoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) consortium of EDF Renewables and Enbridge to develop the wind farm.

The project will be located at least 10 kilometres off the coast of Dunkirk and at least 11.4 kilometres off the coast of the seaside towns situated on either side of the border with Belgium.

