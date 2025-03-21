Hellenic Cables
Back to overview

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Land Dunkirk Cable Contract in France

Business & Finance
March 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Hellenic Cables, in a consortium with Asso.subsea, has been awarded a turnkey contract by the French transmission system operator (TSO) Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) for the Dunkirk offshore wind farm.

Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, and supply 32 kilometres of submarine cables for the double submarine cable link, as well as 38 kilometres of underground cables for the three-phased double underground cable link.

In addition, the Greek company will supply submarine and underground cable accessories, perform on-site jointing, testing, and termination works, and be responsible for the commissioning of the cable links.

The installation partner Asso.subsea will be responsible for the transportation, laying, and protection of the submarine cable links.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ Corinth facility in Greece, while the land cables will be produced at the company’s onshore cable manufacturing factory in Thiva.

“We are proud to collaborate once again with Hellenic Cables and RTE on the Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark project that reinforces our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure,” said Alexandros Tziotakis, Chief Operating Officer at Asso.subsea.

“Asso.subsea’s expertise in subsea cable installation and protection ensures the seamless integration of these critical components into the wind farm’s network. This project marks our return to France, following the successful completion of key projects such as Gruissan, Fécamp, Saint-Brieuc and PGL.”

Back in June 2019, the French government selected the Éoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) consortium of EDF Renewables and Enbridge to develop the Dunkirk offshore wind farm.

The project will be located at least 10 kilometres off the coast of Dunkirk and at least 11.4 kilometres off the coast of the seaside towns situated on either side of the border with Belgium.

With a planned capacity between 500 MW and 600 MW, the wind farm will include a maximum of 46 wind turbines, installed on monopile foundations, and two 225 kV HVAC export cable links.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles