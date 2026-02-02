Back to overview

Smulders Taps KCI for Dunkerque Offshore Substation Jacket Design

February 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Smulders has contracted KCI Offshore Engineering, a subsidiary of Sif Group, for the design of the jacket foundation that will support the offshore substation (OSS) for the 600 MW Dunkerque offshore wind farm in France.

Under the contract, KCI will perform the basic and detailed design, including fabrication-suitable design and certification of the OSS jacket foundation.

Smulders will fabricate the jacket foundation under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, which signed a contract for the delivery of the offshore substation with French transmission system operator (TSO) RTE Réseau Transport d’Electricité in 2024.

Final assembly and delivery of the foundation will take place at Smulders’s French yard in Fos‑sur‑Mer.

The 600 MW Dunkerque offshore wind farm is owned by Éoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD), a consortium comprising EDF Power Solutions and Enbridge, which secured the site in the French tender in 2019.

The project, to be built at a site located more than 10 kilometres off the coast of Dunkirk, is planned to have up to 46 wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

