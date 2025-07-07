Back to overview

Oceanic Wind Energy, CTE Receive Permit for Offshore Wind Project Study in Canada

July 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Oceanic Wind Energy and its partner, Coast Tsimshian Enterprises (CTE), have been granted an Investigative Use Permit (IUP) for the first phase of an offshore wind project in Hecate Strait, Canada.

The permit was granted to the partners for the first phase of development, which could have a capacity between 600 MW and 700 MW.

The project is proposed to be built in Hecate Strait, west of Stephens Island, home to one of the world’s most powerful and consistent wind resources, said the companies.

With Class 7 wind conditions, low shear and turbidity, average annual wind speeds exceeding 10 m/s, and a winter capacity factor of over 65 per cent, the area offers an “unparalleled opportunity” to generate renewable energy, especially during British Columbia’s peak demand season, according to the partners.

The permit allows organisations to occupy and utilise Crown land to study and gather information for a possible future project.

The project will be connected to the mainland at the Prince Rupert substation near Prince Rupert via submarine cables.

“This agreement brings Oceanic and CTE a major step closer to realizing Canada’s first offshore wind project,” said Mike O’Connor, President, Oceanic Wind Energy.

Oceanic Wind Energy is a Vancouver-based renewable energy company that is focused on developing large-scale offshore wind projects to support Canada’s transition to a clean energy future.

CTE is a 50/50 partnership of the Metlakatla and Lax Kw’alaams First Nations.

