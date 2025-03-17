Nova Scotia areas
Canada Pinpoints Five Offshore Wind Areas in Nova Scotia

Planning & Permitting
March 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Natural Resources Canada has proposed five areas for the development of offshore wind farms.

A regional assessment initially identified eight potential areas for offshore wind development. However, after further review, the governments shortlisted five to proceed as wind energy areas (WEAs).

The five proposed WEAs are French Bank, Middle Bank, Sable Island Bank, Sydney Bight, and Western/Emerald Bank.

Source: Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Natural Resources

Nova Scotians are invited to share feedback about the proposed WEAs to help the federal and provincial governments make final decisions about designating areas. This process is scheduled to end on 14 April.

Later this year, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator will manage a competitive licensing process for developing offshore wind farms. The process will include identifying specific parcels within wind energy areas for development.

Nova Scotia has set a goal of offering licences for 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, with the first call for bids in 2025.

In February, the Government of Canada joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA). The governments of two Canadian provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, also became GOWA members as subnational governments.

