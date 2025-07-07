EnBW, BP Secure Development Consent for 1.5 GW Mona Offshore Wind Farm

EnBW-picks-He-Dreiht-inter-array-cable-supplier
The Mona offshore wind farm, being developed by a joint venture between EnBW and BP, has been granted development consent by the UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband.

Located in the Irish Sea, the 1.5 GW Mona is the first offshore wind project from the UK’s Round 4 leasing round to secure consent.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Mona Offshore Wind Limited on 22 February 2024 and accepted for examination on 21 March 2024.

Following an examination during which the public, statutory consultees and interested parties were given the opportunity to give evidence to the Examining Authority, recommendations were made to the Secretary of State on 16 April 2025.   

This approval follows a rigorous and comprehensive process, affirming the project’s readiness to deliver large-scale, lower carbon energy that strengthens the UK’s energy security and is crucial to achieving a net zero future, while aiming to minimise environmental impact. We will now advance supply chain engagement across multiple engineering and construction scopes,” said Sarah Pirie, Programme Director at EnBW.

Before the project can move into the construction phase, Mona requires a marine licence to be issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The offshore wind farm could feature up to 96 turbines installed at the site in the Irish Sea. It is estimated that the project could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than one million British homes.

“As we proceed to review the Development Consent Order, we will continue to engage closely with stakeholders and local communities to support the successful delivery of the project and to help maximise its economic benefits for North Wales and the wider UK economy,” said Mark Hudson, Programme Director at BP.

In addition to Mona, the joint venture is developing the Morgan offshore wind farm, also located in the Irish Sea.

In May 2025, Fugro was awarded a contract to carry out a geotechnical survey at the two sites. Each project is expected to have an installed capacity of 1.5 GW.

