Belfast Harbour
EnBW, JERA Nex bp Commit GBP 100 Million to Transform Belfast Harbour into Offshore Wind Hub

November 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EnBW and JERA Nex bp have committed over GBP 100 million (approximately EUR 113.5 million) to Belfast Harbour to support the development of their Mona and Morgan offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea.

The joint venture said the lease of Belfast Harbour’s D1 terminal will see the assembly and marshalling of wind turbine components for two of the biggest offshore wind farms planned in the Irish Sea.

To accommodate the projects, enabling works are being undertaken at Belfast Harbour, ensuring the site is ready for use from 2028. The deal is expected to create approximately 300 jobs.

“Its full speed ahead in our mission to bring about the clean power revolution – delivering energy security, getting bills down for good and generating growth in communities across the UK. Creating skilled, well-paid jobs across Great Yarmouth, Belfast and Greater Manchester, this is national renewal in action – championing the interests of working people all over the country,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

EnBW and JERA Nex bp secured leases for the two project sites in the UK Round 4 leasing at the beginning of 2021. Development consent was granted to the joint venture for the 1.5 GW Mona project in July and for the 1.5 GW Morgan wind farm in September.

Both Morgan and Mona are planned to feature up to 96 turbines installed in the Irish Sea.

“Belfast is the only port on the island of Ireland with offshore wind capabilities and we are delighted to work with the Mona and Morgan projects, whose commitment will position the port and local supply chain as central to the deployment of high-capacity wind farms, helping meet demand for clean energy as Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain strive to reach net zero targets,” said Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour.

Belfast Harbour is said to reinvest all profits back into the port and the Belfast Harbour estate. The deal has enabled Belfast Harbour to invest GBP 90 million in construction works at its D3 terminal for a new dual-purpose cruise and offshore wind site.

Stage 1 of the project, to build a new deepwater berth, is already under construction, according to the port authority. Stage 2 will see the terminal further reinforced to handle the next generation of offshore wind turbines, with some core components weighing more than 1,000 tonnes. This stage will also enable the provision of shore power facilities, so that vessels can run on clean energy while docked.

