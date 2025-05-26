Back to overview

Fugro to Perform Geotechnical Survey at Morgan and Mona Offshore Wind Sites

Project Updates
May 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro will carry out an offshore geotechnical survey at the Morgan and Mona offshore wind sites in the UK, starting on or around 2 June.

Using its geotechnical drilling vessel Fugro Synergy, the company will be drilling, sampling and coring boreholes throughout the array areas, with the works estimated to be completed by 10 September. The vessel will be stationary at each borehole location for up to three days to allow the samples and cores to be taken from the seabed, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project team.

The Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms are proposed to be built by a joint venture between BP and EnBW at two sites located in the Irish Sea, approximately 22-37 kilometres from the UK coast.

The joint venture secured leases for the project sites in the UK Round 4 leasing at the beginning of 2021. The following year, the developers received electricity generation licences for Morgan and Mona, and this year, the UK Planning Inspectorate completed the examination of the development consent order (DCO) applications for the two projects.

In a Notice to Mariners issued in March, the Morgan and Mona project said a geotechnical survey within the array sites would start later that month and would be underway until 30 September. This work is being performed by Gardline’s Horizon Geodrill vessel.

BP and EnBW are developing three joint offshore wind projects in the UK: Morgan, Mona, and Morven, which have a combined projected capacity of 5.9 GW.

Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms are each planned to have an installed capacity of 1.5 GW.

