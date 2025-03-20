Back to overview

Seabed Preparation Work Coming Up at Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm Site

Wind Farm Update
March 20, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Seabed preparation activities are scheduled to begin at the Inch Cape offshore wind farm site in Scotland at the end of March.

N-Sea, which has been contacted for the job, will start the work within the array site and the export cable corridor on or around 30 March and continue until November 2025.

Seabed preparation will include relocating boulders and identifying and mitigating any unexploded ordnance (UXO) that may affect the installation of offshore structures, inter-array cables, and export cables.

The boulder relocation vessel, FS Aries is expected to arrive at the site on or around 30 March and the UXO identification and mitigation vessel 4-Winds will arrive on or around 4 April, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project team.

The developers of the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, ESB and Red Rock Renewables, reached the financial close on the Scottish project in January, progressing it into the offshore construction phase.

Related Article

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm is located 15 kilometres off the East Coast of Scotland and covers a total of 150 square kilometres.

The 1,080 MW project will comprise 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, as well as an offshore substation and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, delivering power to an onshore substation, currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Inch Cape is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and to be fully commissioned in 2027.

The project will be operated out of a purpose-built operations and maintenance (O&M) base at the Port of Montrose, in Angus.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles