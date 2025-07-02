Osbit Port of Blyth
New Offshore Wind Assembly Facility Opened at Port of Blyth

Ports & Logistics
July 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Osbit, part of Venterra Group, has opened a new offshore wind assembly and service facility at the Port of Blyth in the UK.

The development of the new 3,350-square-metre facility created 33 jobs for the region.

Located at the Port’s Wimbourne Quay, the facility boasts a build and test space four times larger than Osbit’s previous site, provides access to multiple heavy lift quays, and can accommodate four times as many skilled workers in the adjoining office space.

The project included the conversion of one of the port’s warehouses at their Bates Clean Energy Terminal into an engineering workshop for Osbit. This transformation included the addition of new offices and overhead cranes, allowing for enhanced operational capabilities.

“We’re delighted to support Osbit’s continued growth through significant investment in a larger, purpose-built facility at our Bates Clean Energy Terminal. Relocating the company to this enhanced site not only enables greater operational capacity but also strengthens the long-standing partnership between Osbit and the Port,” said Alasdair Kerr, Commercial Director at Port of Blyth.

The expansion, which has already doubled the number of permanent positions at the assembly facility, was made possible by a grant from the Business Growth Fund, funded by the North East Combined Authority, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council, and Sunderland City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Osbit is part of Venterra Group, a UK-based global provider of offshore wind services. The new facility is said to enhance collaboration across Venterra’s portfolio of offshore wind companies, with meeting rooms and dedicated client hosting facilities.

Now fully operational, the facility has already contributed to the delivery of first-of-a-kind wind farm installation tools, a floating offshore wind cable testing rig, and multiple offshore access gangways, according to Osbit.

“Opening this new facility is a huge milestone for Osbit. We are now able to deliver multiple projects simultaneously, under one roof, and situate ourselves in prime position to meet the increasing demands of the industry. The adjoining facility also provides a satellite office for our rapidly expanding team, enabling us to grow with the sector,” said Steve Binney, Osbit Director responsible for the site’s development.

When it comes to Venterra, the company recently completed a regional metocean characterisation study for the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (SC-DMAP), commissioned by Ireland’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC).

