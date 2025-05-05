Venterra metocean study
Venterra Wraps Up Metocean Study for Wind Areas Offshore Ireland

Business development
May 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Venterra Group has completed a regional metocean characterisation study for the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (SC-DMAP), commissioned by Ireland’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC).

Source: Venterra Group

The study utilised numerical modelling techniques and provided a 40-year hindcast dataset of metocean conditions across the SC-DMAP and its four maritime areas planned for offshore wind development.

By providing a 40-year hindcast dataset, validated site-specific models, and spatial maps of metocean conditions, the output of this work will dramatically reduce uncertainty in engineering specifications and financial modelling and enable prospective developers to submit more accurate, efficient and risk-optimised bids for this year’s Tonn Nua auction and future auctions,” said Paul Doherty, Venterra’s Chief Commercial and Growth Officer.

One of the four areas is the Tonn Nua site. The area, which will be subject to Ireland’s second offshore wind auction, expected to take place later this year, is planned to produce 900 MW of renewable energy off the southeast coast

According to Venterra, the study will contribute significantly to the preparation for the Tonn Nua auction.

In the short term, it de-risks design choices by providing accurate metocean conditions for design parameters and accelerates permitting by ensuring better compliance with regulatory requirements, while longer-term benefits include lower lifecycle costs and a replicable framework for future plans and projects,” said Doherty.

Besides the soon-to-be-awarded Tonn Nua, the South Coast DMAP contains three more offshore wind sites: the 368-square-kilometre Lí Ban off the coast of County Waterford, and the 341-square-kilometre Manannán and 300-square-kilometre Danu, both located offshore County Wexford.

In the first offshore wind auction (ORESS 1), held in 2023, the Irish government procured nearly 3.1 GW of generation capacity across four projects at an average price of EUR 86.05/MWh.

