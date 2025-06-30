Bałtyk 2 Bałtyk 3 Equinor Polenergia construction phase
Equinor and Polenergia’s Bałtyk 2 & 3 Offshore Wind Farms Enter Construction Phase

Project Updates
June 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Equinor and Polenergia’s Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland have entered the construction phase, with work on the onshore infrastructure now underway.

After the final investment decisions were made in May this year, Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms have entered the implementation phase.

Almost 200 people took part in the ceremony organised on 26 June in Warsaw, celebrating the key decisions starting construction works on the onshore power infrastructure.

Two onshore substations are being built in Pęplino near Ustka. Hitachi Energy is responsible for the work, and a significant part of the advanced equipment for the station will be manufactured in its facilities in Łódź. The Polish company Erbud is also a key subcontractor for construction works.

At the same time, the construction of routes for power cables is underway, with the onshore connection corridor spanning a total of approximately 14 kilometres.

Enprom and Tele-Fonika were selected for the delivery of the cables and the preparation of special cable routes.

Closer to the sea, near Ustka, drilling work is being carried out using horizontal directional drilling technology, which allows cables to be laid underground without the need for an open trench. The contractor for this part of the investment is Hanab, and the Polish company ZRB Janicki is responsible for the project.

At the same time, preparations for offshore construction are underway. This year, MEWO inspected the seabed for potential unexploded ordnance, and work related to the removal of subsea boulders from the future export cable route will begin soon, according to the developers.

Offshore works, including the installation of the monopiles, are scheduled for the first half of 2026. The projects will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines and have a total capacity of 1,440 MW.

The first electricity from the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms is expected in 2027, with full commercial power production scheduled in 2028. 

Equinor and Polenergia also prepared Bałtyk 1 to participate in the offshore wind auction scheduled for December this year.

The wind farm, which will have a capacity of up to 1,560 MW, has a connection agreement with the Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) and a final environmental decision. A supply chain plan for the project is also ready, according to the developers.

Obtaining building permits and making the final investment decision is planned for 2027, and the commercial phase is expected in 2032.

