Thialf to Soon Mobilise for Offshore Wind Work in Poland, Undergoing First Phase of Lifetime Extension in Netherlands

February 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Heerema Marine Contractors has put its semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Thialf, the second-largest SSCV in the world, through a lifetime extension programme, with the vessel currently undergoing the first stage of the work in Rotterdam, ahead of its mobilisation for a Polish offshore wind project next month.

Photo source: Heerema Marine Contractors via LinkedIn

Thialf will undergo what Heerema Marine Contractors says is the most extensive lifetime extension programs in the vessel’s history, with a part of the programme to be done now and the work to continue after the offshore season, including a dedicated drydock period.

“This program touches nearly every part of the vessel, from steel and structure to critical systems, safety infrastructure, and living spaces, ensuring she remains ready for the next generation of offshore challenges”, the vessel owner said via social media.

“Meanwhile, Thialf is also gearing up for a busy summer, with mobilization kicking off next month.”

The SSCV will spend the offshore season at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farm sites, developed by Equinor and Polenergia in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, approximately 37 and 22 kilometres from the coastline near Ustka and Łeba.

The 2026 offshore construction campaign started in January with subsea rock installation, with the installation of 100 monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), offshore substation components, subsea cables and supporting infrastructure coming up next. The wind turbine foundations and selected components of the two offshore substations will begin in spring, with the installation vessel Thialf to be used for the construction.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines for a total capacity of 1,440 MW. The first electricity from the offshore wind farms is expected in 2027, with full commercial power production scheduled to start in 2028. 

