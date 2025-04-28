Polenergia Equinor Bałtyk 1 Ramboll Projmors
Back to overview

Equinor, Polenergia Receive Final Environmental Approval for Bałtyk 1 Project in Poland

Planning & Permitting
April 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Equinor and Polenergia have secured the final environmental decision, issued by the Regional Director for Environmental Protection (RDOŚ) in Gdańsk, for the Bałtyk 1 offshore wind farm as the project is being prepared for auction in Poland in 2025.

“This is an extremely important moment for the Bałtyk 1 project, bringing us closer to participating in the auction of the second phase of offshore development. Holding it in 2025 will ensure continuity between the first and second phases of offshore wind development, avoiding unnecessary delays and maximizing the energy potential of the Polish sea,” said Adam Purwin, CEO of Polenergia.

“Equally important, it will enable a smooth integration of Polish companies into the construction process and boost local content. As the largest offshore wind farm currently under development in Poland, Bałtyk 1 plays a vital role in achieving this goal.”

The environmental decision process for the Bałtyk 1 project was preceded by studies and analyses aimed at gathering data for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. The report included various analyses and simulations, such as modeling the spread of underwater noise during monopile foundation installation and estimating bird collision risks with wind turbines during operation.

The report concluded that the proposed technical and organizational solutions would effectively mitigate the environmental impact of the Bałtyk 1 project, according to Polenergia.

Related Article

Supply chain analysis for the wind farm has commenced, said the developer, aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities for interested companies.

“Bałtyk 1 has already obtained a permit for the installation and maintenance of offshore cables, as well as a grid connection agreement with the transmission system operator. The environmental permit enables the project to move forward and participate in the 2025 auction,” said Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk, Country Manager for Equinor Polska.

The up to 1,560 MW Bałtyk 1 offshore wind farm is planned to be built 81 kilometres from the shore.

Renewable energy generated by the project would be transmitted to a connection point at the Krzemienica substation, which is being developed by the Polish Transmission System Operator (PSE).

The onshore infrastructure would be located in the municipalities of Ustka and Redzikowo, in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Polenergia and Equinor are jointly developing three offshore wind projects, Bałtyk 1, Bałtyk 2, and Bałtyk 3, with a combined capacity of up to 3 GW.

First power from the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects is expected to flow in 2027. These two projects will have a combined capacity of 1,440 MW.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles