Equinor's Hywind Scotland floating wind farm
Scottish Gov’t Mulls Increasing Offshore Wind Target to 40 GW by 2040

June 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Scottish government is seeking views on proposals which would see the country’s offshore wind ambition increased to up to 40 GW of new capacity by 2040.

The consultation will run until 13 August. The estimate that 40 GW equates to enough renewable energy to power 45 million homes assumes offshore wind capacity in 20240 will operate at load factors according to the previous five-year average, said the government.

The Offshore Wind Policy Statement, published in 2020, set a target of 8 GW to 11 GW of offshore wind in Scotland by 2030.

According to the government, the increase in the offshore wind capacity target reflects significant private sector interest in the ScotWind and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds.

“Scotland’s offshore wind sector is already creating significant opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country. As a result we need to update our ambition for offshore wind to reflect and firmly underline our commitment to economic growth and investment offered by the sector,” said Gillian Martin, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.

The new 40 GW ambition will take into account the updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE), which is currently out for consultation and will run until 22 August.

Once finalised, the SMP-OWE will set out a roadmap for the sustainable development of the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds.

The opening of the consultation was announced at RenewableUK’s Global Offshore Wind Forum in London.

