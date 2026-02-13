Provence Grand Large floating wind farm
French Gov’t Tweaks 2035 Offshore Wind Target, Adds Two More Years to Reach 18 GW

February 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The French government will publish its third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3) on 13 February and establish the country’s energy strategy for the period 2026-2035, which includes a 3 GW lower target for offshore wind by the end of that period than initially planned.

PPE3 includes an adjustment to the timeline for the previous 2035 target of 18 GW, now set for 2037, while 15 GW are now aimed to be installed by 2035. According to the government, the new timeline has been set to better integrate industrial realities, particularly those related to connecting offshore wind farms to the electricity grid.

Additional calls for tenders will initiate new projects across all maritime regions, the French government says.

The Multiannual Energy Programme allows for the publication of upcoming calls for tenders, and the introduction of resilience criteria from the European Net Zero Industry Act into offshore wind tenders will maximise the industrial benefits of offshore wind development in Europe, according to the government.

Beyond the period 2026-2035, PPE3 charts France’s course towards carbon neutrality by 2050. The consultation process for the new Multiannual Energy Programme started in 2022 with members of parliament, industry representatives, and local elected officials. The plan is based on the parliamentary debates of spring 2025, as well as the prospective scenarios published by RTE in December 2025.

The PPE3 guidelines take into account the reality of electricity consumption observed in recent years, as well as the government’s ambition to electrify energy use by 2030-2035, the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industrial, and Digital Sovereignty said on 12 February.

The plan sets a course to increase decarbonised electricity production to between 650 and 693 TWh in 2035, compared to 458 TWh in 2023, while reducing fossil fuel consumption to around 330 TWh in 2035, compared to 900 TWh in 2023. This will lead to 60 per cent of decarbonised energy by 2030 and 70 per cent in 2035.

The success of this plan also depends on massive electrification, with an estimated demand of 618 TWh in 2035, the government says, adding that a national electrification plan will also be launched in February 2026.

