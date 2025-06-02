Back to overview

Consultation Launched on Scottish Offshore Wind Plan

June 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Scottish government has launched a consultation on its updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy, seeking input on how offshore wind projects are developed in the country.

The draft updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy aims to balance the needs of nature, communities, and other users of the sea.

It is said to be used to help inform the delivery of offshore wind projects from the ScotWind and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) seabed leasing rounds.

The consultation will run until 22 August 2025.

Proposals in the plan aim to use the latest data and scientific evidence to guide decisions on energy developments, including their impact on wildlife and nature, according to the government. It also seeks to outline the environmental, social, and economic opportunities and constraints of offshore projects to support informed decision-making.

In addition, it ensures that the interests and views of other marine users, such as fishers, coastal and island communities, and environmental groups, are considered.

“Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs while accelerating our journey to net zero. Our updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy sets out the opportunities as well as the constraints to developing offshore wind in Scottish waters,” said Gillian Martin, Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary.

“It seeks to provides clarity, certainty and confidence to investors and other marine users, to ensure development is sustainable and balances the needs of communities, nature and other users of the sea, to deliver for the people of Scotland and nature.”

In January 2022, Crown Estate Scotland selected 17 offshore wind projects in its ScotWind seabed leasing round.

A year later, 13 out of a total of 19 applications were picked in the world’s first leasing round designed to enable offshore wind energy to directly supply offshore oil and gas platforms.

