Korea Deep Wind Offshore
Deep Wind Offshore Brings Local Partner Onboard South Korean Projects

Business & Finance
March 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Norway’s Deep Wind Offshore has signed a partnership agreement with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) to jointly develop the Admiral Lee and Abalone offshore wind projects in South Korea.

The signing ceremony took place in Oslo, accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Norway, Seo Min-Jeong, and Jo Sletbak from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

KHNP was represented by its President Joo Ho Hwang and Executive Vice President Kim Hyung-Il meeting Deep Wind Offshore’s CEO Knut Vassbotn, CCO Hans Petter Øvrevik, and Country Manager Myoung Won Kang.

Source: Deep Wind Offshore

“With an impressive track-record and a unique local position, KHNP is the perfect partner for Deep Wind Offshore in Korea. Together with our experienced team, this collaboration will provide a solid foundation for maturing projects through upcoming milestones. Combined, we will contribute to Korea’s front-running position in offshore wind,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

Deep Wind Offshore has been developing offshore wind projects around the Korean peninsula for the past four years. So far, this has resulted in a project pipeline of 6 GW, including 3 GW under exclusive development.

Both Admiral Lee and Abalone are fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that could have a capacity of up to 1.5 GW.

Admiral Lee is located on the south coast of South Korea, while Abalone is planned to be built in the southwest of the country.

At the beginning of this year, Deep Wind Offshore secured a Public Waters Occupancy and Use Permit (PWOP) for the Admiral Lee offshore wind farm.

This month, the company received PWOP for its second South Korean offshore wind project.

