Ocean Winds Deploys Floating LiDAR at Australian Offshore Wind Project Site

Project Updates
December 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ocean Winds has launched an offshore wind and metocean measurement campaign for its High Sea Wind project in Gippsland, Victoria.

Ocean Winds

The campaign, led by TGS and using an EOLOS floating LiDAR buoy equipped with advanced sensors, will collect wind, wave, current, and environmental data in the High Sea Wind feasibility licence area.

“All data will be rigorously quality-controlled and delivered daily, ensuring transparency and reliability for project partners and stakeholders. The resulting dataset will be critical to informing turbine selection, project design, environmental assessments, and grid planning”, Ocean Winds said on 18 December.

The Australian government granted Ocean Winds a feasibility licence for the site off the coast of Gippsland, in the state of Victoria, in 2024, at the first-ever offshore wind tender in the country.

The High Sea Wind site is located 76 kilometres off the coast of Gippsland and covers a 150-square-kilometre area with an average water depth of 65 metres.

The project is expected to have an installed capacity of approximately 1.3 GW, enough to power 1 million Victorian households annually, according to the developer.

