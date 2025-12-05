EOLOS
Floating LiDAR Set to Be Deployed at CIP’s Offshore Wind Project Site in UK

December 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Eolos Floating LiDAR Solutions will deploy a LiDAR at the Morecambe offshore wind farm site in the UK in the coming days, according to a recently issued Notice to Mariners.

The LiDAR, expected to be positioned within the Morecambe project area on or around 8 December, is planned to stay on site for two years for a measurement campaign.

The project site is located in the Irish Sea, approximately 30 kilometres from the Lancashire coast.

Morecambe is being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). CIP acquired full ownership of the project at the beginning of 2025 from Cobra Group and Flotation Energy, which secured the seabed lease in the UK Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021.

The UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero approved the Development Consent Order (DCO) for the Morecambe offshore wind farm a few days ago.

The offshore wind farm is planned to have an installed capacity of 480 MW and is scheduled to enter construction in 2027. Once operational, Morecambe will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 500,000 UK homes, according to its owner.

