Gondan Delivers Another CSOV to Norwegian Offshore Wind Service Company

Gondan Shipbuilders has delivered the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Edda Nordri to its owner, Edda Wind. In addition, Gondan Shipbuilders launched the CSOV C492 at its main facilities in Castropol, Asturias, Spain.

Delivery of Edda Nordri took place in the Port of El Musel in Gijón, where its naming ceremony was also held.

Following the Edda Nordri celebration, the C492 was officially launched at its yard in Asturias. This new CSOV is the fourth of six vessels ordered by Edda Wind.

Edda Nordri will commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2023 and C492 will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The newbuild is a purpose-built CSOV prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept.

The vessel will serve as a mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines.

The CSOV is 88.3 metres in length and can accommodate 120 persons in total.

A few months ago, Edda Boreas, which was delivered to Edda Wind at the beginning of this year, commenced the contract for the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK, under which the vessel will be supporting commissioning operations for the next two years.

