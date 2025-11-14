South Korea Jeonnam 1 COP CIP First Power
CIP Presses Ahead with 1.5 GW Floating Wind Project in South Korea

November 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Haewoori Offshore Wind has obtained approval for the Marine Traffic Safety Assessment (MTSA) from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries for its 1.5 GW floating wind project in South Korea.

The developer said that this is a result of years of close collaboration with the ministry and related authorities to ensure safe and responsible project development.

The company added that it will continue to put safety and sustainability first, working closely with stakeholders and local communities to contribute to the transition to clean energy.

Haewoori Offshore Wind is a project company of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is in charge of the development, operation, and maintenance of Haewoori Offshore Wind with CIP’s investments.

The 1.5 GW Haewoori floating wind farm is planned to be built at a site located approximately 80 kilometres off the coast of the city of Ulsan.

The developer has secured Electric Business Licenses (EBLs) for all three phases making up the project and has already awarded a contract for the production, transportation, and installation of floating foundations.

This week, Hexicon also completed MTSA for its 750 MW MunmuBaram floating offshore wind project. MunmuBaram is proceeding to the next phase of permitting, including the Radio Wave Impact Assessment (RWIA).

