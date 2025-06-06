NKT Begins Export Cable Installation Activities at Dogger Bank A
Export Cable Installation to Start at East Anglia Three

Wind Farm Update
June 6, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

NKT, using its vessel NKT Victoria, is scheduled to start installing the export cable for the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK this month.

The vessel is expected to mobilise from the port of Karlskrona in Sweden on 14 June and work on the East Anglia Three site 24/7, conducting simultaneous laying and burial of the cables, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project.

Offshore construction on ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk, began this spring with the installation of monopiles.

NKT is supplying and installing the export cable for the project under a turnkey contract that the cable manufacturer secured in 2022.

In 2023, the company received a firm order from ScottishPower Renewables to design, manufacture, and install the complete 320 kV HVDC export power cable system for the offshore wind farm.

East Anglia Three is the second of ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia projects to be developed and part of the East Anglia Hub, which includes two other offshore wind farms: the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines, all of which are expected to be operational in 2026.

