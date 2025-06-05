Back to overview

Dutch Marine Services Company Orders Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Subsea, Renewables Markets

Vessels
June 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Kooiman Marine Group for the design and construction of a DP2 multi-purpose vessel (MPV) with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The new MPV will support subsea work and offshore renewable energy projects, among other things, according to the vessel owner.

Image source: Van Wijngaarden Marine Services

The 47-metre-long MPV will have a beam of 16 metres and a draft of 2.60 metres, and be equipped with two deck cranes and a tow/anchor handling winch.

The vessel design complies with the latest offshore standards and is optimised for minimal energy consumption, and will incorporate the latest IMO Tier III emissions and ULEV (Ultra-Low Emission Vessel) compliance technologies, Van Wijngaarden Marine Services said on 5 June following the signing of the LOI with Kooiman.

“This agreement marks a new milestone in the commitment of Van Wijngaarden Marine Services’ to innovation, sustainability, and operational versatility across their fleet and the Kooiman Marine Group custom design capabilities”, the newbuild owner said.

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services operates a fleet of 19 vessels serving multiple industries, including offshore wind.

Currently, one of its vessels, the multi-purpose workboat Waalstroom, is supporting work on the Belgian Princess Elisabeth energy island, according to a social media post the Dutch company published last month.

