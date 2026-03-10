Back to overview

One New and One Converted Trenching Support Vessel to Enrich Jan De Nul’s Fleet

Vessels
March 10, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul is expanding its fleet with the addition of two trenching support vessels, with the first being a newbuild and the other to be converted from a water injection dredger.

Source: Jan De Nul

The new trenching support vessel, of an Ulstein design and to be built at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard, will be capable of running on biofuel and green methanol, in addition to being equipped with ultra-low emission (ULEv) technology.

The vessel’s trencher, to be operated from the deck, will be able to bury cables up to five metres deep.

Delivery is expected in 2028.

Furthermore, Jan De Nul will convert its water injection dredger Henry Darcy into a trenching support vessel, equipped with a subsea robot specialized in burying cables in shallow waters, ordered from partner Osbit. 

Related Article

“With the Fleeming Jenkin and the William Thomson, we will soon expand our fleet with two XL vessels for the installation of subsea cables. Investing in vessels that can protect those same cables is a logical next step. Last year, we announced the rock installation vessel George W. Goethals, which protects cables and other energy infrastructure with a protective rock layer. Now we are also expanding our fleet with vessels designed to bury cables safely in the seabed,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.

“We do not comment on specific figures, but the efforts we are making here are huge. This also sends a signal to our governments: we are ready to further support the expansion of offshore energy production and contribute to a reliable energy system based on locally generated electricity.”

Related Article

Related News