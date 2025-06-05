Back to overview

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins Long-Term Contract on Ten-Year-Old German Offshore Wind Farm

Operations & Maintenance
June 5, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum has awarded a ten-year contract to Deutsche Windtechnik for maintenance and service of the Trianel Windpark Borkum I offshore wind farm that has been in operation since 2015.

Deutsche Windtechnik

Deutsche Windtechnik says it secured the contract, signed on 19 May, through a tender in which the company participated with a plan for optimised maintenance and an efficient logistics approach, as the aim of the work on Trianel Windpark Borkum I is to stabilise turbine availability at a high level and fully utilise the performance potential of the 200 MW offshore wind farm.

“The plan [Deutsche Windtechnik has] presented ensures efficient and sustainable turbine operation, and it strikes an optimal balance between costs and risks. All of our discussions have been driven by the goal of finding the best possible solution for our offshore wind farm together. We have achieved this with the new Service and Maintenance Agreement”, said Bernd Deharde, Managing Director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum.

The agreement includes the maintenance of the wind farm’s 40 Adwen AD5-116 turbines (formerly known as Areva Wind M5000), which are also spinning at Alpha Ventus, where Deutsche Windtechnik has increased the turbine availability.

Related Article

The scope of services at Trianel Windpark Borkum I covers all maintenance and upkeep, excluding major components, as well as a binding energy availability guarantee.

“We bring a deep understanding of wind turbines and years of experience with the Adwen AD5-116 to the table. At the OWF alpha ventus, we successfully increased the availability of the same type of turbine from 42% to 94%. We are pleased to work together with TWB to exploit the full potential of the wind farm”, said Jens Landwehr, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore und Consulting. 

Trianel Windpark Borkum I is Germany’s first municipal offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The offshore wind farm is located about 45 kilometres northwest of the coast of Borkum and supplies around 200,000 households with green electricity every year.

