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Massachusetts Activates Vineyard Wind Contracts, Locking in 20-Year Pricing

Authorities
April 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The State of Massachusetts has activated long-term contracts for the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm, securing fixed electricity pricing for 20 years and projected customer savings of USD 1.4 billion (around EUR 1.2 billion) over that period, according to the state government.

The contracts, announced on 27 April by the Healey-Driscoll administration, are expected to deliver average savings of 1.4 USD cents/kWh on electricity bills, further reducing costs following the project’s participation in wholesale electricity markets.

The construction of the 806 MW Vineyard Wind, located approximately 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Nantucket, was completed in March this year, but the wind farm has been producing electricity since January 2024, following the start of construction in late 2022 and the installation of the first GE Haliade-X wind turbines in 2023.

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According to the state government, the offshore wind farm contributed to lower electricity prices during the recent winter by offering power at lower rates compared to other generation sources, while also supporting grid reliability during periods of high demand.

Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes annually and has generated nearly 4,000 jobs alongside USD 1.94 billion (around EUR 1.66 billion) in economic output, the administration said.

The project, a 50-50 joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has faced a series of setbacks during construction and commissioning.

In 2024, a turbine blade failure linked to a manufacturing defect led to a halt in operations and construction, followed by inspections and replacement of multiple blades and a temporary suspension of power generation.  

Work on the project was also stopped in December 2025, when the US government issued a stop-work order for the five offshore wind farms under construction, which came as Vineyard Wind 1 was in its final stretch, as the wind farm had one more turbine to install and several more blades to replace at the time.

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More recently, Vineyard Wind has been involved in a legal dispute with turbine supplier GE Vernova. The developer filed a lawsuit to prevent the company from terminating its turbine supply and service contract, amid disagreements over payments and liability related to the blade issues. A US court has since issued a preliminary injunction requiring GE Vernova to continue its work on the project while the dispute is resolved.  

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