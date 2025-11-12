Back to overview

Eneco Picks Maintenance Partner for 120 MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

November 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Eneco has selected Deutsche Windtechnik as its new maintenance partner for the 120 MW Prinses Amalia offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Source: Eneco

The contract will run from January 2026 until the offshore wind farm’s end of life. Under the agreement, Deutsche Windtechnik will provide full-scope maintenance and troubleshooting, including the deployment of permanent staff, supply of tools, components, maintenance materials, technical support, and back-office services.

The work will be managed from the shared facilities in IJmuiden to ensure optimal use of personnel, vessels, and other assets, according to the companies.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Eneco and take on the responsibility for maintaining this wind farm, a milestone in the Dutch offshore wind rollout. Since 2022, we have been successfully collaborating on the exchange of key components. Now, our focus shifts to significantly improving the availability of the wind turbines and optimizing their output through a transparent and collaborative approach,” said Remco Streppel, Eneco.

The 120 MW Prinses Amalia offshore wind farm, also known as Prinses Amaliawindpark, is located 25 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden.

The project features 60 Vestas V80 turbines and has been operational since 2008.

