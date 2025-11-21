Back to overview

Offshore Wind Developer Gets DNV Concept Certification for Floating Foundation Design

November 21, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

BayWa r.e. has received concept certification from DNV for its BayFloat floating wind semi-submersible concrete substructure and mooring system design. The design was validated using the 22 MW generic reference turbine “IEA-22-280-RWT”.

The certification process was conducted in accordance with DNV-SE-0422:2021-09 “Certification of floating wind turbines” scheme, including DNV-ST-0119:2021-06 “Floating wind turbine structures” as the governing standard, BayWa r.e. says.

Image source: BayWa r.e.

The assessment concluded that the BayFloat concrete floating substructure, including the mooring system design, is feasible for further development and qualifies for DNV concept-level certification.

BayWa r.e. collaborated with the engineering company Ramboll on the design and certification process, with Ramboll providing design services, expert insights and engineering advice.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our engineering consultant, Ramboll, who supported us in progressing our original patented concept through its development and optimization”, said Ricardo Rocha, Technical Director Offshore Wind at BayWa r.e.

“The certification not only validates the maturity of BayWa r.e.’s proprietary floating wind turbine substructure concept, BayFloat, but also demonstrates its readiness for industrial-scale deployment. It further underscores BayFloat’s potential for project-specific optimization, enabling adaptation to existing port infrastructure and locally available supply chains in a cost-efficient manner.”

According to the company, throughout the design process for the concrete floating foundation, BayWa r.e. took into consideration industrialised fabrication, assembly, project execution and operations and maintenance (O&M) in future large floating wind farms.

The next step in bringing the concept to the market will involve building and monitoring a reduced-scale version of the substructure to demonstrate the design’s constructability and industrialisation, addressing the main challenges identified during the concept certification phase, and paving the way for large-scale deployment, BayWa r.e. says.

