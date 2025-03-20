HSI Jasmund
HSI Consortium Rolls Out Jasmund Offshore Substation Topside

Grid Connection
March 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Jasmund offshore substation topside, built for the German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz, has been rolled out at the HSM Offshore Energy yard in Stormpolder, the Netherlands.

The substation topside weighs 5,300 tonnes, and its dimensions are 68x37x21 metres.

HSI Jasmund
Source: HSI consortium

The HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the substation and jacket.

The 65-metre-high substructure of the Jasmund offshore substation is a steel construction, supporting the topside with six legs with six skirt piles.

The substation will be located northeast of Rügen Island, which is about 100 kilometres off the coast of the German town of Lubmin.

The sail away is planned for launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by a takeover in mid-2026.

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) issued the planning approval decision for 50Hertz’s 300 MW grid connection project in January 2024. The grid connection will be linking the Windanker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to Germany.

In January 2025, BSH handed over the planning approval decision for Windanker to the future operator Iberdrola.

The wind farm will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, installed 38 kilometres northeast of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea.

