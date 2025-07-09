Smulders Jasmund jacket
Back to overview

Jasmund Offshore Substation Jacket Takes Final Shape

Grid Connection
July 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The cable deck has been installed at the Jasmun offshore substation jacket, marking the completion of the jacket’s final structural shape.

The structure has a total load-out weight of around 4,500 metric tonnes and a top steel height of 72 metres.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

The cable deck, weighing 842 tonnes, was manufactured in two parts at Smulders’ Hoboken yard in Belgium and then joined and fully outfitted in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

With the jacket now structurally complete, Smulders will focus on final preparations for the load-out scheduled for later this year. The jacket features four fully equipped rooms, including locker rooms and technical spaces.

The project is being executed on behalf of 50Hertz by the HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Iv, and Smulders. The consortium is responsible for the full engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) scope of the Jasmund offshore substation topside and associated jacket.

The topside was rolled out at the HSM Offshore Energy yard in Stormpolder, the Netherlands, in March 2025. The unit weighs 5,300 tonnes, and its dimensions are 68x37x21 metres.

Once operational, the Jasmund substation will serve as a connection point between the Windanker offshore wind farm, located northeast of the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, and the electricity grid.

The substation is planned to have a capacity of 300 MW, supplying enough renewable energy to power about 260,000 households.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles