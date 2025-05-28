SSE Renewables' offshore wind farm
18 GW of New Offshore Wind Could Be Developed Off Ireland’s Coast

May 28, 2025

Ireland’s Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has released the Offshore Wind Technical Resource Assessment, providing detailed analysis and recommendations that estimate an additional 3.5 GW to 18 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind could be developed around the country’s coast.

The assessment concludes that there could be an additional 3.5-18 GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind that could be developed around the coast, in addition to the 8 GW of offshore wind already planned in Ireland between Phase One projects and the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP).

The assessment also explores the development of at-scale floating wind and a floating offshore wind demonstrator site, respectively. It concludes that, at the moment, fixed-bottom remains more cost-effective at all locations where it can be technically developed.

The assessment outlines that fixed-bottom should be prioritised over floating wind in the near term, while anticipating floating technology to commercialise.

“The Offshore Wind Technical Resource Assessment is an important initial step as we look to designate offshore wind sites along our coastline, by providing a high-level assessment of potential areas for project development to inform planning,” said Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy.

“An in-depth marine spatial planning process will then be completed, as my department starts work on the development of the National Designated Maritime Area Plan for Offshore Renewable Energy, which will designate sites for offshore renewables along our coastline.”

In addition to the study, the Future Framework 2025 Review was launched, which confirms a 20 GW national offshore wind target by 2040.

Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) said that the country’s offshore wind energy ambitions are in jeopardy unless the government takes immediate and decisive action.

The organisation issued the warning at the launch of its new Offshore Wind Action Plan on 27 May. While acknowledging policy progress in recent years, WEI said delivery has been too slow and is calling for urgent resourcing, clear policy direction, and long-term infrastructure planning.

