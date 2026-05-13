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Offshore Wind Supplied Nearly One-Fifth of UK Electricity in 2025

Authorities
May 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore wind accounted for 19 per cent of the UK’s electricity generation in 2025, producing 52 TWh of power, according to the latest UK Offshore Wind Report from the Crown Estate.

Image source: The Crown Estate

“In just 25 years, offshore wind has grown from an emerging technology into a core part of the UK’s energy mix,” said Julia Rose, Head of Offshore Wind at the Crown Estate.

The report shows renewable energy sources accounted for 54 per cent of UK electricity generation in 2025, up from 52 per cent in 2024, driven mainly by offshore wind and solar. Offshore wind remained the UK’s largest source of renewable electricity last year, generating enough power for approximately 15.5 million homes.

The figures come as the UK offshore wind sector marks its 25th anniversary. According to the Crown Estate, the industry has grown from two turbines to 16.5 GW of installed capacity, which displaced 20.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2025.

The UK currently has 46 fully commissioned offshore wind farms, 2,820 turbines and 42 offshore substations, while the offshore wind supply chain now includes around 2,000 companies and factories.

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The Crown Estate estimates the sector could support 94,000 jobs by 2030, up from around 40,000 currently, while contributing GBP 18.2 billion to the UK economy over the next decade.

The report identifies a 93 GW pipeline of fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects across operational, under-construction, planned and future development stages.

Construction activity also increased significantly in 2025, with 11.4 GW under construction across eight offshore wind farms, including 801 turbines and 11 substations, compared to 7.8 GW a year earlier.

The Crown Estate highlighted recent sector milestones, including the UK’s Allocation Round 7, which secured a record 8.4 GW of offshore wind capacity, and the award of seabed rights for 4.5 GW of floating offshore wind capacity in the Celtic Sea.

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The UK’s seabed manager is also preparing for a new seabed leasing round, which is expected to award offshore areas for around 6 GW or more of new offshore wind projects in 2027.

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