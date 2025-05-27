SSE Probing the Market for Arklow Bank 2
Wind Energy Ireland Warns Offshore Targets at Risk Without Urgent Government Action

Industry
May 27, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ireland’s offshore wind energy ambitions are in jeopardy unless the government takes immediate and decisive action, Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) has warned.

The industry organisation issued the warning at the launch of its new Offshore Wind Action Plan on 27 May, at the start of its annual Offshore Wind Conference in Dublin. While acknowledging policy progress in recent years, WEI said delivery has been too slow and is calling for urgent resourcing, clear policy direction, and long-term infrastructure planning.

The plan sets out 24 specific actions across four strategic areas, aimed at accelerating the development of offshore wind projects and restoring investor confidence.

Supporting Phase One offshore wind projects already in development is the first of the four strategic areas in the action plan.

The action plan also calls for advancing the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP), including the Tonn Nua site auction and future projects at Lí Ban, Manannán, and Danu; and for accelerating progress on the National Offshore Renewable Energy DMAP to build a sustained pipeline of fixed and floating wind projects.

Expanding port capacity, strengthening the national electricity grid, and aligning industrial demand with wind energy output is also among the four strategic areas of the action plan.

Among the most urgent needs, according to the plan, are enhanced staffing for planning authorities, timely grid connection policies, and greater clarity on the timing and structure of future offshore auctions.

“This plan is about restoring confidence — at home and abroad — in Ireland’s offshore wind potential. We know what needs to be done. The industry stands ready to deliver, but it cannot do so without political urgency and whole-of-government leadership. The steps we set out today are not theoretical – they are essential”, said Noel Cunniffe, Wind Energy Ireland CEO.

“We are now in a decisive window. If we want offshore wind to play a central role in lowering consumer energy bills, securing Ireland’s energy independence and cutting carbon emissions, we need a clear pathway forward. That means removing barriers, resourcing delivery and creating certainty for investors. The actions laid out in the plan will de-risk investment, accelerate planning and grid processes and ensure that critical infrastructure such as ports and grid access are available in time.”

Cunniffe emphasised that the next twelve months were critical, warning that failure to act could jeopardise Ireland’s ability to begin offshore construction by 2030 and meet its 2040 climate targets.

