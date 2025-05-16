Baltica 9 PGE Baltica
Back to overview

Polish Companies Ink Survey Contracts for Baltica 9 Offshore Wind Farm

Business development
May 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Baltica has signed a contract with a consortium of Polish companies to carry out a specialist geophysical survey of the Baltic Sea seabed for the Baltica 9 offshore wind farm.

The two companies that will perform the survey of the Baltic Sea seabed for the presence of unexploded ordnance and shallow gas are Geo Ingenieurservice Polska from Gdynia and Baltic Diving Solutions from Rumia.

The scope of work includes conducting geophysical survey, processing and analysing the collected data, and issuing as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) certificates for the selected sites on the Baltic Sea seabed where future geotechnical surveys are planned.

“After successful measurement campaigns in the North Sea and foreign Baltic projects, we are pleased that the Baltic Surveyor vessel will participate in the preparation and implementation of projects in the Polish zone of the Baltic Sea,” said Krzysztof Stopierzyński, President of Baltic Diving Solutions.

The survey, planned for the third quarter of 2025, will be carried out in locations selected in the preceding 2D Ultra-High-Resolution (UHRS) geophysical campaign, performed by Geofizyka Toruń SA.

Related Article

The Baltica 9 offshore wind farm is planned to be built in an area that covers 121 square kilometres and is located approximately 48 kilometres from the shore. The wind farm could have an installed capacity of about 975 MW.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles