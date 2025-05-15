Back to overview

Offshore Wind Foundation Alliance Expands as Windar Becomes Latest Member

May 15, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Spain-based wind turbine tower supplier, Windar Renovables, has joined the Offshore Wind Foundation Alliance (OWFA), expanding the alliance to seven members.

“We believe offshore wind energy stands as a proven and vital component in Europe’s path towards net zero, and European foundation manufacturers provide a crucial part of the wind supply chain. We view OWFA as a vital platform through which the industry can collectively voice its interests and ensure that the EU can safely reach its environmental targets”, said Orlando Alonso Villarón, Executive Chairman and CEO of Windar.

OWFA was established by Bladt Industries, EEW Special Pipe Constructions, Sif Netherlands, Smulders Projects Belgium, and Steelwind Nordenham in 2021. The five founding members said the alliance was formed to raise awareness about the key role offshore wind foundations play in the sustainable development of offshore wind in Europe, and the value of investing in getting the foundations done right from the beginning.

At the end of last year, Windar’s compatriot company, Haizea Wind Group, became the sixth member of the alliance.

“OWFA now represents nearly all the EU manufacturers of offshore wind foundations, contributing to approximately 300 projects and 44,00MW of energy. With Windar on board, our voice is even stronger as we advocate for policies that promote and protect European industry”, OWFA stated on 15 May.

Windar, which has a strategic partnership with Navantia Seanergies, has been involved in a number of offshore wind projects to date, mostly in Europe.

Outside Europe, Windar has been contracted on one of the biggest projects currently under construction, the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) in the US, which will feature 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines and 90 turbine towers manufactured by Windar.

At the beginning of this year, Windar Renovables contracted PORR to build a new factory in Szczecin, Poland, where the Spanish company will produce towers, masts, and foundations for next-generation wind turbines.

Last year, Windar also started preparatory work to build a monopile factory in Asturias, Spain, with a plan to start manufacturing monopiles there in 2027.

