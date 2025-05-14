Back to overview

North Star’s CSOVs First Offshore Wind Vessels with Cyber Resilience Classification

Vessels
May 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

North Star’s new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, have secured Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) Cyber Resilience classification. This makes the UK-based offshore wind vessel operator the first organisation in the world to have ships achieve this classification, according to LR.

North Star CSOVs Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel at Vard shipyard; Photo source: North Star

This certification, which is in line with mandatory International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards implemented for all newbuilds from 1 July 2024, strengthens the vessels’ ability to withstand cyberattacks, continue operating under threat, and recover quickly from incidents, according to LR.

The two vessels are North Star’s first CSOVs. Both are of the VARD 4 22 design and feature new methanol-ready hybrid propulsion solutions.

Earlier this month, the company took delivery of the first of its two commissioning service operation vessels, Grampian Kestrel, which will be deployed on EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

Related Article

The second North Star CSOV, Grampian Eagle, will also be delivered soon and is also preparing for a contract this July.  

As part of the cyber resilience certification process, all mission-critical systems were assessed on the CSOVs against Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification criteria. This included technologies such as dynamic positioning software and the control systems connected to the Voith Schneider propulsion units.

The vessels also feature Starlink communications systems to improve onboard connectivity. With the cyber resilience accreditation, North Star’s people and assets are better protected from cyber threats without affecting ongoing operations in the field, LR says.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles