EnBW Kicks Off Consultation for 114-Turbine Wind Farm Project Offshore Sweden

May 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Germany’s Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) has initiated public consultation for its Mimer offshore wind farm, which is being developed in Sweden and could feature up to 114 turbines.

EnBW is inviting authorities, organisations, and the public to submit comments at an early stage to collect views and information that may influence the content of the upcoming environmental impact assessment.

The Mimer offshore wind farm is proposed to be built in the Bothnian Sea approximately 56 kilometres east of Hornslandet, with a distance of about 87 kilometres to Hudiksvall and 91 kilometers to Söderhamn.

Mimer is planned to feature up to 114 wind turbines with a maximum total height of 370 metres.

If fully developed, the project is expected to produce around 5.6 TWh of fossil-free electricity per year.

EnBW is currently building the He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany. Recently, Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca installed the first Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbine at the site, located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum and about 110 kilometres west of Helgoland.

According to EnBW, with a total output of 960 MW, He Dreiht is Germany’s largest offshore wind farm currently under construction.

