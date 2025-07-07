Back to overview

Mammoet to Assist Heerema with Topsides Installation for Tennet 2 GW Programme

July 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Mammoet has signed a support agreement for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid programme to assist Heerema Marine Contractors with the offshore installation of two large topsides.

Under the agreement, Mammoet will help to prepare the two topsides for floatover operations by skidding the units from HVT to the newly built Heerema H731 barge, using hydraulic skid shoes.

After the skid-over operation, the company’s mega jack system will lift the topsides to the designated floatover height onboard the H731. A deck support frame (or floatover frame) will then be pulled underneath the units to enable their final installation on the jacket foundations.

TenneT’s 2 GW programme will see a total of 14 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems installed in the North Sea by 2032. Six are planned to be installed in Germany and eight in the Netherlands.

The HVDC systems receive and send ashore renewable energy generated by offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

In April 2025, TenneT Holding announced that it would establish a new funding structure to facilitate the separation of its Dutch and German operations by creating two standalone companies, each operating and funded independently.

