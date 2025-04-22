Back to overview

OSG Signs Seabed Deal with Crown Estate Scotland for Floating Anchorage Site

Business development
April 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Offshore Solutions Group (OSG) has signed a two-year Exclusivity Agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for areas in the Moray Firth to develop its FLOW-Park.

Rendering of the Moray FLOW-Park
The Moray FLOW-Park aims to provide temporary safe anchorage (wet storage) for floating offshore wind foundations, optimising risk management and logistics during assembly, wind turbine integration, and deployment, said OSG.

The Moray FLOW-Park builds on a three-year survey of the UK coastline and a detailed assessment of over 200 potential locations.

“Our agreement with Crown Estate Scotland allows us to conduct some initial surveys of our proposed sites, and engage further with local stakeholders and communities around our plans. The Moray FLOW Park is set to truly leverage and enhance Scotland’s existing port infrastructure to deliver its floating offshore wind ambitions,” said Shane Woodroffe, OSG Chief Commercial Officer.

latest news

Scottish Enterprise has provided grant support to OSG and guidance on public and private sector funding opportunities, according to the UK-based developer focuses on the floating offshore wind sector.

“Our vision is for Scotland to be viewed as a global centre of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness and quality. The plans for the Moray FLOW-Park align perfectly with that vision and will provide critical infrastructure that supports the effective build out of offshore wind delivery in Scotland,” said Suzanne Sosna, Scottish Enterprise’s Director for Energy Transition.

