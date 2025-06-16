Flotation Energy exclusivity agreements Cenos Green Volt
Cenos Floating Wind Farm Wraps Up NorthConnect Deal

June 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

NorthConnect has been acquired by the developers of the Cenos Offshore Windfarm, a 1.4 GW floating wind project in Scotland led by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn.

In a recent social media post, Vårgrønn said that the acquisition of NorthConnect marks a key milestone in the development of the floating wind project, as it already holds consents for an offshore and onshore cable route, providing for a streamlined connection to the UK grid.

Under Cenos’ ownership, NorthConnect will continue to operate as a distinct entity.

Flotation Energy and Vårgrøn were awarded a seabed lease for the site in Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) offshore leasing round in March 2023.

The 1.4 GW project is planned to feature up to 95 floating turbines installed some 190 kilometres from the coastline near Peterhead.

At the beginning of this year, the developers submitted a consent application involving the offshore elements of the project proposals to build and operate the wind farm, along with the associated offshore transmission assets.

Cenos is sad to deliver clean electricity and enable a multi-point interconnector, supporting future offshore energy developments across the North Sea. NorthConnect is a 1.4 GW subsea interconnector that would link Norway and the UK.

