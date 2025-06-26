offshore wind Wales action plan
Welsh Gov’t Launches Action Plan to Tap Into 15 GW Offshore Wind Potential

Industry
June 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Welsh government has launched a comprehensive action plan which aims to maximise the country’s offshore wind potential and secure long-term economic benefits.

The action plan, prepared by a task and finish group established earlier this year, outlines that Wales’ pipeline exceeds 15 GW of offshore wind projects around its coastline, in Welsh, English, and Irish waters. In addition, the potential of the local offshore wind sector has been valued at close to GBP 32 billion (approximately EUR 37.5 billion).

Key actions that are set out in the plan include creating long-term visibility for Crown Estate leasing rounds, strengthening planning and consenting, and creating a competitive and supportive investment environment for Welsh ports to host offshore wind projects.

In addition, the plan outlines attracting a major engineering or construction contractor to Wales to ‘anchor economic activity’ and establishing a Welsh government implementation team.

RenewableUK welcomed the publication of the Welsh government’s Offshore Wind task and finish group action plan, calling it an “ambitious blueprint” for turning Wales’ renewable energy potential into a national economic success story.

“Offshore wind is one of the UK’s greatest industrial opportunities — with the potential to transform Wales’ heartland sectors, like steel and advanced manufacturing,” said Ajai Ahluwalia, Head of Supply Chain for RenewableUK.

“Over the next decade alone, £32 billion in economic value is at stake, including a £4.8 billion opportunity for Welsh businesses and 3,370 well-paid jobs. To unlock that value, we must now move swiftly from planning to implementation — and industry stands ready to work with government to make it happen.”

The release of the action plan follows the announcement of two successful bidders to develop 3 GW of floating wind in the Celtic Sea. The Crown Estate also said it would ensure the delivery of the full potential capacity through the deployment of a third site and that work was underway on a range of options to deliver this. 

