Two Injured as OSV Glomar Venture Hits Offshore Wind Turbine in Dutch North Sea

Vessels
April 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore supply vessel (OSV) Glomar Venture has hit the base of an offshore wind turbine in the Dutch North Sea, leaving two crewmen injured in the accident.

KNRM Glomar Venture
Source: The Royal Dutch Sea Rescue Society (KNRM

The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (KNRM) revealed that it received a call for a medical evacuation from Glomar Venture at around 7 am local time on 20 April.

The incident took place about 15 miles offshore from Callantsoog, located on the Netherlands’ northwest coast.

Assistance was provided by the lifeboat Irene & Henk, accompanied by a second rescue vessel, the Koen Oberman. An additional vessel, Joke Dijkstra, participated in the operation and transported the crew members to Den Helder, where they were transferred to a hospital by ambulance.

Glomar Venture, which was later escorted to the Port of Den Helder by the coast guard vessel Guardian and two lifeboats, had a crew of eight people.

An official investigation is underway to establish what led to the incident.

