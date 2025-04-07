Back to overview

Celtic Sea Floating Wind Seabed Leasing Round Moves to Final Stage

April 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

On 7 April, The Crown Estate announced that the plans for a new generation of floating wind farms off the coasts of Wales and South West England moved a step closer as the leasing round for three sites in the Celtic Sea entered its final stages. Additionally, the companies bidding to build the projects shortlisted a range of potential locations in both regions for the assembly and deployment of new turbines.

In February 2024, The Crown Estate launched a new leasing round for three areas off the coasts of Wales and South West England.

Known as Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, the process is expected to award rights for three new floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea, capable of generating enough renewable energy to power more than four million homes (up to 5.4 GW).

As part of the process, bidders have submitted proposals for developing the new wind farms. Evaluation of these proposals from the first stage of the tender (known as ITT Stage 1) has concluded with successful bidders invited to progress to the final stage (ITT Stage 2), said The Crown Estate.

This will involve an auction for the three sites in the spring, with winning bidders expected to sign agreements for leases this summer.

Related Article

As part of their bid proposals, bidders have set out which ports they intend to work with to support the delivery of projects if they are successful. This refers specifically to ‘integration ports’ where turbines will be mounted on large floating platforms before being towed out to sea. Detailed discussions between individual ports and winning bidders are expected to begin following the conclusion of the tender process.

“The UK is a world leader when it comes to floating offshore wind, and by unlocking the untapped potential of the Celtic Sea we will reap the benefits of economic growth and thousands of jobs in Wales and the South West, delivering on our Plan for Change,” said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Bidders have put forward a range of ports which are in relative proximity to the Celtic Sea. These are: Pembroke Port (Port of Milford Haven), Port of Swansea, Port Talbot, Port of Bristol, Port of Plymouth, Falmouth Port, and Port of Brest.

“Today’s announcement on the ports which could host new wind turbine assembly facilities will provide confidence for investors in port facilities around the country, including those in south Wales and the south west of England who are focussing on new floating windfarms in the Celtic Sea,” said Jane Cooper, RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive

“By 2050, floating turbines could provide a third of the UK’s offshore wind capacity with 40 gigawatts fully operational – enough to power every home in the country. By then, our analysis shows that the UK’s floating wind industry will employ 97,000 people, contributing £47 billion to our economy by building and supplying projects here as well as exporting our cutting-edge technology worldwide.”

