Thor EEW SPC monopiles
Back to overview

EEW SPC Delivers First Monopiles for RWE’s Danish Offshore Wind Farm

Fixed-Bottom
April 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) has delivered the first monopiles for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

Thor EEW SPC monopiles
Source: EEW SPC

In March 2025, the first of twelve shipments for the 1.1 GW Thor project was completed at Rostock Port. So far, 15 out of the total 36 monopiles being produced by EEW SPC have been collected, according to the company.

The remaining shipments are expected to take place by July this year.

The monopiles measure an average of 82 metres in length and weigh 1,300 tonnes each. In April 2023, RWE selected Dajin Offshore and EEW SPC to deliver 36 monopiles each, together with secondary structures, for the Thor offshore wind farm.

Related Article

The foundations will be installed by Jan De Nul, who will provide the vessel for the work that is expected to be carried out this year.

The Thor project, located approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, was granted the offshore construction permit by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) in October 2024, enabling RWE to begin offshore work in spring 2025.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD wind turbines that will be installed using a jack-up vessel from Fred. Olsen Windcarrier. Of the 72 turbines, 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades.

The secondary structures on the monopile foundations will be installed by Global Wind Service under a contract signed with the developer in March 2025.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles