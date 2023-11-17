All Arcadis Ost 1 Wind Turbines Stand Complete

November 17, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Parkwind and its partners have installed the final towers and wind turbines at the 257 MW Arcadis Ost offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The final three turbines of Parkwind’s 27-turbine Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm were installed during the stormy autumn in less than eight days at the project site in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen, said Parkwind.

Heerema Marine Contractors, Vestas, and Parkwind worked together to install the turbines using a purely floating installation method, called the Rotor Nacelle Assembly (RNA) method, thus cancelling the need for jack-up operations.

“This is a huge feat of engineering by the three teams and together we have been able to redefine how offshore windfarms are installed. Special thanks go to our colleagues on board the THIALF who have made this particular success possible,” said Eric Antoons, Co-CEO of Parkwind.

Offshore construction at the project site began in June 2022 with the installation of XXL monopile foundations and work on installing the wind turbines started in November of last year.

In April, Heerema Marine Contractors announced that it completed the first installation campaign on Arcadis Ost 1, which included 24 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

With all 27 wind turbines now installed, the teams will continue their offshore activities with cable termination and commissioning work, said Parkwind.

The offshore wind farm fed the first electricity into the German grid in mid-January.

The Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm will begin operations in 2023 and supply enough green energy to power the equivalent of 290,000 households.

